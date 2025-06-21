Four Tennessee basketball players listed on final NBA draft big board

On Wednesday, Tennessee basketball guard Chaz Lanier will find out where he's headed in the NBA.

With less than a week until the 2025 NBA Draft, ESPN has updated its big board for the draft class.

Lanier comes in at No. 38 overall. This is just a one-spot drop from where he was previously ranked by the outlet, but is consistent in projecting him as being one of the first players taken in the second round.

Lanier is the seventh-highest ranked prospect out of an SEC school. He ranks as the No. 15 player listed as able to play shooting guard.

Vols forward Igor Milicic Jr. is also on the list. He moves up six spots to No. 70 overall. This puts him just shy of being projected as a draft pick, but puts him in the mix for an undrafted free agent deal.

Making their debuts on the list were Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack. Zeigler is ranked as the No. 88 prospect while Mashack registers at No. 98.