Selection Sunday has arrived.

Tennessee, which is coming off of a 79-71 loss to Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, will find out its NCAA Tournament fate on the Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the Vols (23-10) are projected as a No. 4 seed in the East Region by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lundardi and CBS' Jerry Palm.

Tennessee will face 13-seed Kent State in the First Round with a possible match up against 5-seed Iowa State or 12-seed Charleston in the Round of 32 in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to Lunardi.

Palm also has Tennessee playing in Greensboro, but facing 13-seed Yale in the opening game and either 5-seed Virginia or 12-seed Oral Roberts in the Second Round.

In Lunardi's East Region, Purdue is the No. 1 seed with Marquette at No. 2 and Baylor at No. 3. Palm has Purdue and Marquette at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively and Kansas State as the No. 3 seed.

Several of Tennessee's 2022-23 regular season opponents are expected to dance, too, as well as seven other SEC teams, including projected No. 1 seed Alabama in the South Region. The Vols beat the Crimson Tide 68-59 on Feb. 15 in Knoxville.

Regardless of where Tennessee ends up, it will be the program's fifth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance (2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID) under head coach Rick Barnes.