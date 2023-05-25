Tennessee baseball has shuffled around in postseason projections over the last three weeks.

The No. 13 Vols had hopes of possibly hosting a regional on their home turf at Lindsey Nelson Stadium after winning 11 of their last 15 SEC games and taking a critical road series at South Carolina to end the regular season.

Those chances diminished after Tennessee went one-and-done in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama earlier this week, losing 3-0 to Texas A&M.

With less than a week until selection day, it's almost certain that the Vols will not be picked as a top 16 national seed and will have to play NCAA Tournament games elsewhere.

Tennessee (38-19) has been projected to play everywhere from Coral Gables, Florida to Conway, South Carolina, but the latest round of projections from D1Baseball on Thursday puts the Vols as the 2-seed in the Terre Haute, Indiana regional with 1-seed and host Indiana State, 3-seed UC Irvine and 4-seed Wright State.

D1Baseball had previously projected Tennessee to end up in Terre Haute before putting the Vols in Morgantown, West Virginia and Coral Gables in the last two weeks.

Tennessee currently ranks 19th in RPI.

The biggest challenge for Tennessee not being able to host is its lack of success on the road this season. The Vols struggled away from home, compiling a 4-12 record and losing four of five conference series.

If Tennessee can get through whatever regional it ends up in, there is a possibility it can host a super regional with a chance to get to the College World Series for the second time in three years.

Tennessee was an impressive 33-5 in home games this season, but with the projected draw, the Vols could potentially face top-ranked Wake Forest in the supers in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

It will have been more than a week since Tennessee played a game regardless of where the Vols are selected to play and they could benefit from the time off.

"I think in prior history, some teams have benefited from (exiting the conference tournament early)," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "...You can choose to gas some guys out, maybe it costs you in a regional or you can get some guys fresh and get them sorted and it could benefit you. A lot of it is probably how guys' mindsets are between now and then because you know their bodies are going to get rested.

"I think playing in this league or playing in any league, a little bit of time off your feet or maybe not as many pitches thrown can probably benefit somebody this time of year."

The NCAA Tournament selection show will air on ESPN2 at noon ET on Monday, May 29.