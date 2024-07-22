Advertisement
Who's weights have changed over the off-season for Tennessee football

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (12) warms up before Tennessee football s Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (12) warms up before Tennessee football s Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

With the updated roster released by Tennessee football, jersey numbers aren't the only numerals that have changed.

The Vols also updated the measurables for the Vols including weights.

Here are all of the changes.

2024 Tennessee football roster measurable changes
Player Position 2023 Weight 2024 Weight Difference

Ethan Davis - 0

TE

232

246

+14

William Wright - 0

DB

193

198

+5

Squirrel White - 3

WR

165

167

+2

Jourdan Thomas - 4

DB

200

205

+5

Christian Harrison - 5

DB

190

191

+1

Bru McCoy - 5

WR

220

230

+10

Dylan Sampson - 6

RB

190

201

+11

Arion Carter - 7

LB

227

234

+7

Nico Iamaleava - 8

QB

206

215

+9

Kalib Perry - 8

LB

226

231

+5

Chas Nimrod - 11

WR

196

220

+24

Gaston Moore - 13

QB

206

212

+6

Christian Charles - 14

DB

195

200

+5

Ryan Damron - 18

QB

207

205

-2

Tyree Weathersby - 18

DL

260

272

+12

Joshua Josephs - 19

DL

242

245

+3

Khalifa Keith - 20

RB

230

239

+9

Navy Shuler - 21

QB

201

203

+2

Omari Thomas - 21

DL

320

325

+5

Jeremiah Telander - 22

LB

228

238

+10

Hunter Barnes - 24

RB

195

196

+1

Carson Whitehead - 26

WR

175

178

+3

James Pearce Jr. - 27

DL

242

243

+1

Patrick Wilk - 28

RB

200

203

+3

Jack-Henry Jakobik - 29

WR

185

195

+10

Caleb Herring - 31

DL

226

249

+23

Ben Bolton - 33

LB

222

233

+11

Will Brooks - 35

DB

200

206

+6

Montrell Bandy - 37

DB

189

194

+5

Jalen Smith - 39

LB

226

230

+4

JT Carver - 41

K

210

213

+3

Cody Duncan - 46

LB

239

242

+3

Matthew Salansky - 47

LS

245

250

+5

Bennett Brady - 48

LS

205

211

+6

Daevin Hobbs - 53

DL

290

300

+10

Vysen Lang - 54

OL

337

340

+3

Omarr Norman-Lott - 55

DL

301

315

+14

Tim Amet - 59

DL

360

354

-6

Masai Reddick - 59

OL

340

350

+10

Cooper Mays - 63

OL

305

310

+5

Ayden Bussell - 64

OL

295

300

+5

Trevor Duncan - 65

OL

270

300

+30

Dayne Davis - 66

OL

325

333

+8

Gus Hill - 69

OL

290

301

+11

Andrej Karic - 70

OL

310

314

+4

Brian Grant - 73

OL

329

337

+8

John Campbell Jr. - 74

OL

320

330

+10

Jackson Lampley - 75

OL

315

325

+10

Javontez Spraggins - 76

OL

325

330

+5

Shamurad Umarov - 79

OL

320

330

+10

Nate Spillman - 80

WR

195

200

+5

Dayton Sneed - 82

WR

190

196

+6

Trey Weary - 83

WR

180

187

+7

Kaleb Webb - 84

WR

198

204

+6

Nathan Leacock - 85

WR

209

217

+8

Joshua Helsdon - 87

DL

270

290

+20

Charlie Browder - 88

TE

250

255

+5

Titus Rohrer - 89

TE

249

261

+12

Dominic Bailey - 90

DL

280

292

+12

Max Gilbert - 90

K

194

200

+6

Nathan Robinson - 94

DL

285

295

+10

Josh Turbyville - 94

K

192

209

+17

Jayson Jenkins - 97

DL

280

281

+1

Emmanuel Okoye - 98

DL

230

243

+13

Jackson Ross - 98

P

195

204

+9
All weights in pounds
Unchanged

- Rickey Gibson III (1) - DB

- Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) - WR

- Andre Turrentine (2) - DB

- Elijah Simmons (10) - DL

- Keenan Pili (11) - LB

- John Slaughter (12) - DB

- Bryson Eason (20) - DL

- Cameron Seldon (23) - RB

- Jordan Matthews (24) - DB

- Desean Bishop (25) - RB

- Jackson Locke (31) - WR

- Tyre West (42) - DL

- Luke Shouse (44) - TE

- Larry Johnson III (77) - OL

