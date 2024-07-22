Who's weights have changed over the off-season for Tennessee football
With the updated roster released by Tennessee football, jersey numbers aren't the only numerals that have changed.
The Vols also updated the measurables for the Vols including weights.
Here are all of the changes.
|Player
|Position
|2023 Weight
|2024 Weight
|Difference
|
Ethan Davis - 0
|
TE
|
232
|
246
|
+14
|
William Wright - 0
|
DB
|
193
|
198
|
+5
|
Squirrel White - 3
|
WR
|
165
|
167
|
+2
|
Jourdan Thomas - 4
|
DB
|
200
|
205
|
+5
|
Christian Harrison - 5
|
DB
|
190
|
191
|
+1
|
Bru McCoy - 5
|
WR
|
220
|
230
|
+10
|
Dylan Sampson - 6
|
RB
|
190
|
201
|
+11
|
Arion Carter - 7
|
LB
|
227
|
234
|
+7
|
Nico Iamaleava - 8
|
QB
|
206
|
215
|
+9
|
Kalib Perry - 8
|
LB
|
226
|
231
|
+5
|
Chas Nimrod - 11
|
WR
|
196
|
220
|
+24
|
Gaston Moore - 13
|
QB
|
206
|
212
|
+6
|
Christian Charles - 14
|
DB
|
195
|
200
|
+5
|
Ryan Damron - 18
|
QB
|
207
|
205
|
-2
|
Tyree Weathersby - 18
|
DL
|
260
|
272
|
+12
|
Joshua Josephs - 19
|
DL
|
242
|
245
|
+3
|
Khalifa Keith - 20
|
RB
|
230
|
239
|
+9
|
Navy Shuler - 21
|
QB
|
201
|
203
|
+2
|
Omari Thomas - 21
|
DL
|
320
|
325
|
+5
|
Jeremiah Telander - 22
|
LB
|
228
|
238
|
+10
|
Hunter Barnes - 24
|
RB
|
195
|
196
|
+1
|
Carson Whitehead - 26
|
WR
|
175
|
178
|
+3
|
James Pearce Jr. - 27
|
DL
|
242
|
243
|
+1
|
Patrick Wilk - 28
|
RB
|
200
|
203
|
+3
|
Jack-Henry Jakobik - 29
|
WR
|
185
|
195
|
+10
|
Caleb Herring - 31
|
DL
|
226
|
249
|
+23
|
Ben Bolton - 33
|
LB
|
222
|
233
|
+11
|
Will Brooks - 35
|
DB
|
200
|
206
|
+6
|
Montrell Bandy - 37
|
DB
|
189
|
194
|
+5
|
Jalen Smith - 39
|
LB
|
226
|
230
|
+4
|
JT Carver - 41
|
K
|
210
|
213
|
+3
|
Cody Duncan - 46
|
LB
|
239
|
242
|
+3
|
Matthew Salansky - 47
|
LS
|
245
|
250
|
+5
|
Bennett Brady - 48
|
LS
|
205
|
211
|
+6
|
Daevin Hobbs - 53
|
DL
|
290
|
300
|
+10
|
Vysen Lang - 54
|
OL
|
337
|
340
|
+3
|
Omarr Norman-Lott - 55
|
DL
|
301
|
315
|
+14
|
Tim Amet - 59
|
DL
|
360
|
354
|
-6
|
Masai Reddick - 59
|
OL
|
340
|
350
|
+10
|
Cooper Mays - 63
|
OL
|
305
|
310
|
+5
|
Ayden Bussell - 64
|
OL
|
295
|
300
|
+5
|
Trevor Duncan - 65
|
OL
|
270
|
300
|
+30
|
Dayne Davis - 66
|
OL
|
325
|
333
|
+8
|
Gus Hill - 69
|
OL
|
290
|
301
|
+11
|
Andrej Karic - 70
|
OL
|
310
|
314
|
+4
|
Brian Grant - 73
|
OL
|
329
|
337
|
+8
|
John Campbell Jr. - 74
|
OL
|
320
|
330
|
+10
|
Jackson Lampley - 75
|
OL
|
315
|
325
|
+10
|
Javontez Spraggins - 76
|
OL
|
325
|
330
|
+5
|
Shamurad Umarov - 79
|
OL
|
320
|
330
|
+10
|
Nate Spillman - 80
|
WR
|
195
|
200
|
+5
|
Dayton Sneed - 82
|
WR
|
190
|
196
|
+6
|
Trey Weary - 83
|
WR
|
180
|
187
|
+7
|
Kaleb Webb - 84
|
WR
|
198
|
204
|
+6
|
Nathan Leacock - 85
|
WR
|
209
|
217
|
+8
|
Joshua Helsdon - 87
|
DL
|
270
|
290
|
+20
|
Charlie Browder - 88
|
TE
|
250
|
255
|
+5
|
Titus Rohrer - 89
|
TE
|
249
|
261
|
+12
|
Dominic Bailey - 90
|
DL
|
280
|
292
|
+12
|
Max Gilbert - 90
|
K
|
194
|
200
|
+6
|
Nathan Robinson - 94
|
DL
|
285
|
295
|
+10
|
Josh Turbyville - 94
|
K
|
192
|
209
|
+17
|
Jayson Jenkins - 97
|
DL
|
280
|
281
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Okoye - 98
|
DL
|
230
|
243
|
+13
|
Jackson Ross - 98
|
P
|
195
|
204
|
+9
Unchanged
- Rickey Gibson III (1) - DB
- Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) - WR
- Andre Turrentine (2) - DB
- Elijah Simmons (10) - DL
- Keenan Pili (11) - LB
- John Slaughter (12) - DB
- Bryson Eason (20) - DL
- Cameron Seldon (23) - RB
- Jordan Matthews (24) - DB
- Desean Bishop (25) - RB
- Jackson Locke (31) - WR
- Tyre West (42) - DL
- Luke Shouse (44) - TE
- Larry Johnson III (77) - OL
