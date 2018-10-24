With Sandstorm piercing through the cold air, the bricks began crumbing on top of Butch Jones two years ago in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Vols were coming off an idle date, controlling their own destiny in the SEC East. All they had to do was run the table against lowly SC, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Sound familiar?

Instead, a 24-21 loss foreshadowed the eventual torpedoing of Jones’ tenure, as the Vols laid an egg against a Gamecocks team with a freshman making his first-career start at quarterback. Josh Dobbs had three turnovers on the night and Jalen Hurd quit the team a day later.

But two years earlier in that very same stadium, on an even colder night, with Sandstorm blasting just as loud, Jones pulled off an upset that propelled Tennessee towards a bowl berth and a Top 10 recruiting class.

A win in Columbia on Saturday would go a long ways in helping Jeremy Pruitt potentially accomplish both feats in Year 1.

"We’ve got five weeks of a big window of opportunity to accomplish some things that some people might not see in the forefront, but I know I do and I know this team do see a lot of window of opportunity to improve and improve our record and get better as a team to make a late push,” right tackle Drew Richmond said.

“I’m confident about that.”

While Tennessee aims to be in the same conversation as Alabama, Georgia and Florida in the SEC, right now, the Vols’ program is much closer to South Carolina’s than the top tier teams in the league. The two schools routinely butt heads in recruiting and the showdowns between the lines lately have been just fierce. The last six meetings between Tennessee and South Carolina have been determined by a touchdown or less.

One of the reasons Pruitt is now the head coach on Rocky Top instead of Jones is because of consecutive excruciating losses to the Gamecocks. The Vols had the ball last with a chance to win in both 2016 and 2017, including three shots from the 2-yard line a year ago.

“That one was more heartbreaking than anything,” Richmond said. “We were right there at the (2-yard line). It was a chance for us, I feel like, to turn our season around. We just don’t get it.”

They have that opportunity Saturday, though.

In the last few years, Tennessee has endured enough heartbreak to write a honkey tonk ballad, but the Vols can start to change that tune with a win against a division rival. They were never beating Alabama last weekend, so their bowl hopes look the same as they did confidently leaving The Plains with a huge victory: Feasible.

The reality is every game left on Tennessee’s schedule is winnable. Aside from Charlotte, Tennessee could lose every game, too.

The Gamecocks have not met expectations this season and appear ripe for an upset. For whatever reason, Tennessee has performed better on the road than at home the last two years as well, and while the players have no explanation as to why, Richmond is well-aware of the stakes this weekend.

"(A win) could be a steppingstone to help turn the program around,” he said.

Possibly.

Under Pruitt, Tennessee has visions of climbing up the ladder in the SEC, but it needs to topple South Carolina first. Will Muschamp has been a bugaboo for the Vols (6-0 lifetime), so Pruitt has a chance to do something the last two Tennessee coaches could not.

This time a year ago, the Vols were also sitting at 3-4 with premonitions of winning out. Instead, they lost four of five and their coach got fired. The latter won't happen, but Tennessee's seniors want to make sure the former doesn't occur again, either.

“Ever since last year and the offseason we've been telling ourselves we aren't going to be in (that) position again,” senior defensive tackle Shy Tuttle said.

They have a prime chance to make good on that Saturday night.