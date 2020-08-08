VolQuest - Will August be the month that Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins pulls the trigger?

"Just how good the coaches are," Ingram-Dawkins said of his fondness for the Vols. "Coach (Derrick) Ansley is a great dude. He and I clicked as soon as I met him. Coach Weinke is probably the best recruiter I've had during the entire process. He's probably the #1 recruiter. He's great. You know coach Rocker and I had a good relationship when he was there and we still do, but I knew coach Brumbaugh when he was at Colorado. I wasn't interested in them, but I talked to him because it was early so we had a good relationship."

Ingram-Dawkins almost pulled the trigger back in June and wasn't totally. ready so he pushed things back. Tennessee was in a good spot then and have remained in close contact with him through the last two months. He is really comfortable with the Vols.

"I have the best relationships ever with those three staffs right there," Ingram-Dawkins said. "I have tight relationships with all three defensive coordinators, all three defensive line coaches and all three head coaches."

Gaffney, South Carolina has produced its fair share of talent over the years and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is the next in a long line of Gaffney power 5 products. While he is yet to really eliminate any of the major players, his recruitment appears to be down to Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina.

Ingram-Dawkins hopes to set down with his family and talk more in-depth over the next few weeks. He believes he can get to a decision, but knows that his parents challenge him to make the right choice for him with the best information possible.

"They want to make sure I'm making a great decision for myself because I'm the one that is going to have to live with it for the next three or four years," Ingram-Dawkins said. "They ask me questions like you do with what makes me want to choose a school and why I like a school and how I think it fits me? That's what comes up when I set down with my parents."

With a big three of SEC eastern division opponents, Ingram-Dawkins feels a comfort level with each not only because of the staffs at each school, but also because he has visited all three before. And even though, he is from the Palmetto state, he doesn't feel the pressure to stay home.

"I don't feel any pressure," Ingram Dawkins said. "I don't feel any pressure to stay in state just because it's my home state."

Having had plans to commit before, Ingram-Dawkins isn't going to put it out this time until he is ready. He doesn't want to be a kid that flip flops around. He wants to get clarity and come to a resolute decision. With all that said, does he think he will make a commitment in the month of August?

"I don't know," Ingram-Dawkins said. "I've been trying to figure out a date. If I can figure it out, I'm going to talk to my family and if they are cool then I'll put it out and make sure everyone knows what's up."