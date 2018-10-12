Will Ellis fulfill Tennessee's need for speed?
Tennessee has a need for speed in the 2019 class and enter Round Rock, Texas wide receiver Jaylen Ellis. The versatile athlete has been hearing plenty from the Vols in recent weeks is set to visit Knoxville officially coming up next weekend for the Alabama game.
"Coach Pruitt is always after me," Ellis said. "He tells me they need me because they don't have anyone like me. He just tells me what I can be in that offense with the vertical threat I already am. He tells me that I can do those same things at Tennessee. He tells me clearly I have something special."
Ellis has watched Tennessee enough to know that he would bring a different dynamic to the Tennessee offense that likes to take vertical shots.
"I feel like I can come in and be that vertical guy," Ellis said. "I think I'm more than that at 6-foo-1 because I think I can be versatile."
It's not just Pruitt after Ellis. It's the entire offensive staff including wide receivers coach David Johnson trying to flip Ellis from his current commitment to Baylor.
"It's the vibe you get up there," Ellis said. "It's the tradition that comes with Tennessee and how much I'll enjoy things when I get there. That's the first thing I'm looking for. I'm looking for that tradition and feel."
Ellis is a big fan of Johnson, who relates well to players and constantly gets the most out of the guys he recruits and coaches.
"He's never changed since I met him," Ellis said. "He always pitches me the same thing and what he can helped mold me into as a wide receiver and as a man."
The biggest question may come down to distance with Baylor being in his home state of Texas and Tennessee being a flight to and from the lone star state.
"It's going to be a heart breaker for my mom," Ellis said. "My dad is more you do you and whatever you feel is comfortable you do it. My mom wants me to stay home, but it comes down to what I'm feeling."
Ellis is coming to town with every intention of giving Tennessee a real shot to flip his commitment. He's taking visits for a reason.
"All of my officials are schools I'm looking into," Ellis said. "I've been to Michigan and Arizona. My next one is Tennessee and then Houston and Baylor is last."
Rivals.com ranks Ellis as a 3-star wide receiver in the class of 2019.