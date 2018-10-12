Tennessee has a need for speed in the 2019 class and enter Round Rock, Texas wide receiver Jaylen Ellis. The versatile athlete has been hearing plenty from the Vols in recent weeks is set to visit Knoxville officially coming up next weekend for the Alabama game.

"Coach Pruitt is always after me," Ellis said. "He tells me they need me because they don't have anyone like me. He just tells me what I can be in that offense with the vertical threat I already am. He tells me that I can do those same things at Tennessee. He tells me clearly I have something special."

Ellis has watched Tennessee enough to know that he would bring a different dynamic to the Tennessee offense that likes to take vertical shots.

"I feel like I can come in and be that vertical guy," Ellis said. "I think I'm more than that at 6-foo-1 because I think I can be versatile."

It's not just Pruitt after Ellis. It's the entire offensive staff including wide receivers coach David Johnson trying to flip Ellis from his current commitment to Baylor.

"It's the vibe you get up there," Ellis said. "It's the tradition that comes with Tennessee and how much I'll enjoy things when I get there. That's the first thing I'm looking for. I'm looking for that tradition and feel."