Murfreesboro Oakland standout Woodi Washington has made a habit of getting to Rocky Top on non big recruiting days the last few months. Those low key visits have allowed him to spend time with the staff and players. He was once again on Rocky Top on Tuesday with J3M Select (7 on 7) teammates Adonis Otey and Trey Knox.

"It was a good visit," Washington said. "We sat down and did a photo shoot and we talked to coach Pruitt. He was the only coach there because the rest were out visiting schools recruiting."

The message from Pruitt was to the point as the top Vol doesn't waste time with flashy pitches. He praises each player for their positives and then shows them where they can improve their game.

"He was telling me to go hard every play and what I need to work on," Washington said. "We have a good relationship. I know him more as a person now. He's a straight guy. He doesn't tell you what you want to hear, but tells you exactly what he thinks."

And what he thinks matters because of his reputation for putting defensive backs in the NFL and that's where Washington hopes to get someday. Washington was one of the best defenders in the state last season as Oakland finished 13-1 with their only loss coming in a narrow defeat on the road to Maryville.

"He told me that he knows I'm a good player and he knows I'm tough," Washington said. "He knows I play hard and have good ball skills and stuff like that. He says I need to work on my physicality. Just when it comes to tackling, be a little more physical with my tackling."

Washington has perennial powers Oklahoma, Ohio State and several others like Arkansas chasing him hard. Where do the Vols stand?

"They are high on my list," Washington said. "Just because of the relationship they have with me. Coaching is for sure important for me. I'm also looking at the depth chart at each school and who would be there when I get there."

And if he ever gets to Tennessee as a Vol, he'll have plenty of opportunities. Tennessee is in bad shape with their current group of defensive backs. They need help and that's where Pruitt, defensive backs coach Terry Fair and safeties coach Charles Kelly come in. They are hoping to land several key pieces in this 2019 class and Washington sees the need.

"It's a positive that they need corners," Washington said. "The coaches at Tennessee have spoke to me about their need and where they feel like I'd fit in at Tennessee."

Rivals.com ranks Washington as a 4-star cornerback and the top ranked player in the Volunteer state for 2019.