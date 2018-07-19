Williams focused on senior season with an occasional glance at recruiting
Memphis Southwind defensive lineman Kristian Williams continues to be a steady name that is creating buzz in recruiting circles. The thick and powerful big man had a good spring and summer as his r...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news