Class of 2020 wide receiver Michael Wyman from Greensboro, North Carolina is already a hot commodity.

The 6-4, 197-pound four star receiver has over dozen offers, including one from Tennessee.

Dudley, who took in South Carolina bowl practices for the Belk Bowl, said he plans to see the Vols for one of their upcoming junior days.

"I like Tennessee’s academics as well as their football program,” Dudley said. “They have a strong math and science program.

My main focus is my academics.”

With Wyman’s size it’s easy to see why schools like his game. The 4-star wideout hears from Tennessee often and visits with tights end coach Brian Neidermeyer regularly.

“They like my height, weight, speed, ability to make plays, hand and eye coordination,” Wyman said.

Wyman has not narrowed his list schools to this point but will soon and hopes to make a decision sometime before the start of his senior season because a year from now, Wyman will be at his future home.

"I don’t have a time table for making a decision. I will be signing next year during the early signing period. I am scheduled to graduate high school early. So my decision should come soon,” Wyman said.