Despite Tennessee taking an early lead on Kentucky in Saturday's match, the Wildcats began to storm back.

They managed to cut the Vols' advantage to just a single run in the middle of the seventh inning.

With insurance runs desperately needed, Tennessee came to the plate and attacked early. Ultimately, this resulted in the bases being loaded with one out.

Stepping up to the plate in this situation was third baseman Zane Denton.

Heading into the game, the Alabama transfer was hitting .270 in the back half of the Vols' lineup. Despite this, he stepped up in a crucial moment.

Denton took the first pitch of his at-bat to left field while standing in as a lefty. The ball carried to the wall where it eventually settled down.

In this time, two runners scored and Denton wound up on second. The lead was extended to three as the Vols got the insurance they were in hope of.

"It was weird. I was actually looking for a changeup and he threw me a fastball," said Denton. "Luckily, the wind was blowing that way and it helped me out a little bit. Was just trying to put the ball in play and score a couple runs."

He wasn't done impacting the game there, though.

In the following frame, Kentucky threatened to cut back into the lead. The Wildcats put two runners on with two outs. This included a runner at third.

In a 1-1 count, power hitter Hunter Gilliam slammed a ball to third. However, Denton was able to dive, keep control of the ball and gun down the runner at first to save a run and get out of the jam.

With the middle of the Wildcats' lineup due up, this very well may have saved the game.

Following the big play, the rest of the Vols' team celebrated the out. First baseman Blake Burke knocked Denton to the ground in a flurry of excitement.

Head coach Tony Vitello even got in on the celebration.

"I kind of blacked out for a second," said Vitello. "When I got there, (Denton) was on the ground so I kind of towered over him for a little bit there for a second. We made some really nice defensive plays today... That was the biggest defensive play for either team today. Somehow, he stumbled down to the ground but when he's between the lines he's pretty graceful."

For Denton, this is why he signed up to play in Knoxville.

He loves the passion the team has and how it all stems from their fiery coach.

"It shocked me a little bit," said Denton. "It was a lot that happened in that short little amount of time. I made the play and next thing I know I'm on the ground.

"(Vitello) was just hyping me up. He's an energetic, really energetic coach. I love playing for a guy like that. It makes me want to run through a brick wall."

Of course, Tennessee's pitcher was also grateful for the defensive effort.

The play kept Chase Burns from allowing an earned run in his 2.2 innings pitched.

He ultimately allowed just two hits while striking out five and slamming the door on Kentucky.

"It was really good," said Burns. "I have a lot of confidence in our guys in the infield and it helped us a lot. It was good."

Now, the Vols will host Kentucky on Sunday in the final home SEC battle of the season.

Drew Beam will take the mound as Tennessee goes for the sweep and an improvement on its four-game win streak over the Wildcats.