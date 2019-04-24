ATLANTA — When your name is Chief, you better be a boss, and few prospects carry the confidence of 2021 athlete Chief Borders.

After an intriguing sophomore season at McEachern (Ga.), the 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete has started to blow up this spring when he ran a 4.59 second 40-yard-dash at an Opening Regional, picking up offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

“Schools love my length and athleticism,” Borders told Volquest at the Rivals 3Stripe Camp in Atlanta. “They love my grades too of course. A 4.0 GPA. You can’t teach that. I’m just going to do my thing. That’s all I can say.”

Borders went on a barnstorming tour of colleges earlier this spring, visiting Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. Borders also returned to Rocky Top last weekend for the Orange & White Game. He called his initial visit to Rocky Top “phenomenal,” especially because he got an offer while on the trip.

“Beautiful, beautiful campus and environment,” he said.

“Going there, I had my brother and my dad, and coach (Derrick) Ansley pulled me over to the side, we chopped it up after practice and he offered me at outside linebacker on the spot right there. They’d like to move me around on the field and let me do my thing. ”

Borders is versatile enough to play multiple positions in college — linebacker, tight end or wideout — but he’s fairly certain he knows where he wants to line up at the next level, especially since it’s the same position has his idol.

“Outside linebacker is definitely the position for me,” Borders explained.

“It’s a bonus, I can catch. I can run routes. I can put it in the dirt and run the ball when I need to, but being an athlete is great, but outside linebacker is where the money is. Nolan Smith is my big bro. That’s his spot. He’s always been there for me. I look up to him.”

With his recruitment spiking this spring, Borders is in no hurry to rush into a decision. He hopes to visit more schools this summer, including a return trip to Tennessee, and earn additional scholarships with strong camp showings.

“I don’t have any top schools or anything. I’m young,” he said.

“I’m just getting used to (the recruiting) process. Tennessee is most definitely high on the list. They made me feel like family.”