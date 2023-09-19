VolReport caught up with Burns after the big victory for a quick update on his high school season and his connection with the Vols.

Featured in the game was 2024 four-star Tennessee linebacker commit Jordan Burns , who stars for Pace Academy. Burns is a Swiss Army Knife of a player as you will find him playing multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Although the game started slow and had the makings of a dog-fight type of matchup, Pace Academy eventually found their groove – winning 37-0 over the visitors from Woodland.

Last Thursday night, Pace Academy (Ga.) was the home team as Woodland (Ga.) came to town.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior was all over the field for Pace Academy. Offensively, Burns would line up at running back – as well as full back in various formations. Defensively, the Vols commit was playing the linebacker position. The common trait among all the positions for the Pace Academy standout is the physicality.

"You know, just reading my keys and making plays in the backfield," Burns told VolReport of his performance.

The score of the night came as a result of a safety as Burns would time his blitz to perfection – giving the offense no chance of escaping the endzone. The versatile playmaker would tell VolReport that film study was a tipping hand that led to the pressure being called for in that position.

The wrinkle was seeing the student-athlete lining up at fullback, and it seems that Burns enjoys that position – as well as playing a few other spots.

"Anything I can do on the field to help my team win, that's what I'm going to do," Burns said.

The talented four-star made it clear that playing linebacker, fullback and tailback all share the common physicality. The Georgia native has no preference as long as contact is involved.

"I really – I love everything about football," Burns said. "I want to take their souls, basically, on the field. ... That's all I want to do."

It is very common for some of the fiercest defenders to be some of the calmest people on the field. They all have access to the "switch," as many of us refer to, and Burns definitely has the ability to flip his on and off.

Back on June 20, Burns elected to commit to Tennessee – and he has yet to look back.

"Everything is great," Burns told VolReport. "I talk to Coach BJ (Brian Jean-Mary) every week, or every other week. They tell me to keep working and to get ready."

The Peach State athlete admits that he was leaning on fellow four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman during his recruitment before he also committed to Tennessee.

Before closing the night out, Burns was asked if he had a message to the Vols' fanbase. It was simple, but something that many will enjoy.

"You have a dog," Burns said.

Considering the type of game that Burns had prior to the interview, it's hard to say otherwise.