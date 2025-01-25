Expert opinion: Auburn reporter previews Tennessee basketball vs. Tigers

Feb 28, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes and Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl meet before the game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. (Photo by Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)

Tennessee and Auburn are set to clash for one of the highest-anticipated games of the 2024-25 season. Ahead of the matchup, I spoke with Brian Stultz of AuburnSports.com to preview the game. Here's what he said.

We'll start with the elephant in the room, what's the latest on Johni Broome and his availability?

As of right now, (Johni) Broome's status is still up in the air but it is trending toward him playing on Saturday. Bruce Pearl said he might return to practice today (Thursday). If so, the Tigers are even more lethal on both sides of the court.

Auburn has earned a pair of quality wins without Broome. What's led to the success without him on the floor?

Other players stepping up is the top factor. In the win against Mississippi State, it was Chaney Johnson (17 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Chad Baker-Mazara (20 points), along with a double-double for Miles Kelly (13 points and 10 rebounds.) On the road against Georgia, Baker-Mazara went on an 8-0 run himself in the second half while Tahaad Pettiford was fearless and composed for a freshman, making key baskets and finishing with a career-high 24 points. Those guys elevating their games in Broome's absence was absolutely vital.

Do you feel like there's any advantage for the Tigers since they've had the entire week to rest and prepare?

I see both sides of this argument. Yes, it helps for Broome to have a few extra days to get healthy enough to play while giving Dylan Cardwell time to recover from a minor injury that kept him out of the majority of the second half against Georgia. However, rust can be a problem when you are used to playing every three-or-so days. If I had to lean one way or the other, I would go with an advantage.

What will Auburn have to do to win on Saturday?

Play their game and not get content if they get a lead. The one struggle this team has had is giving up big runs to its opponents when they have the game in control. You saw it at the end of the Georgia game along with the win at Texas. This team is talented enough to overcome little things, but letting Tennessee get on a run would take the home-court advantage out of play for a few minutes.

What is the main reason you think the Tigers have been able to ascend to be the consensus best team in the country?