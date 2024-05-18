2025 four-star DB Martels Carter still feeling in-state love from Tennessee
In the past two years, the versatile Martels Carter Jr has seen his recruitment explode to the tune of nearly 50 offers, including one from Tennessee.
Though the four star 2025 defensive back prospect left the state to finish his high school career in Kentucky, the Vols' program continues to stand out to Carter.
Following an MVP performance at the Under Armour Next Camp, VolReport caught up with Carter to discuss his recruitment and Tennessee's offer.
Carter left the Chattanooga area and transferred to Paducah Tilghman High School in Kentucky before last season.
As a junior, the 6-foot, 175-pound Carter shined on both sides of the ball, recording over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 44 tackles in addition to six touchdowns in the return game, making him a truly versatile weapon.
The decision to transfer to a different state hasn't affected the Tennessee coaching staff's pitch to Carter as an in-state target.
"(Tennessee) just let me know that I'm still an in-state guy to them even though I moved to Kentucky. That has been their pitch," Carter said.
If that last name sounds familiar to Vols fans, it's because it is. Martles is the cousin of current Tennessee freshman Boo Carter, who was a highly touted four star recruit in Tennessee's 2024 signing class.
He was tuned into the Vols' spring game last month, in part to watch Boo Carter play and also give himself a better idea of Tennessee's style of play.
Watching the game allowed Carter to try and put himself mentally in the shoes of the players who will be playing the role he has been pitched to play for the Vols.
"Just the way the offense and defense are run for Tennessee caught my attention," Carter said. "When I was really looking at it and looking at the positions I would be playing for them if I was to go there. So I was just putting myself in their shoes and just looking at that team."
As Carter works through the next stages of his recruiting process, he has his eyes set on the record books at Paducah Tilghman in his upcoming senior year.
"I really just want to break every record here," Carter said. "I want to get in the record book and break every record that I can. Additionally, I also want to be an All-American."
