Fayetteville Super Regional schedule for Tennessee baseball vs. Arkansas

Sunday's game two is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN. Monday's if necessary game has a first pitch and TV designation yet to be determined.

The No. 14 Vols will hit the road to open the best-of-three series with No. 3 Arkansas on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Mark your calendars — Tennessee baseball has its schedule for the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Friday - Tennessee 9, Miami (OH) 2

Tennessee baseball had no issue in its NCAA Tournament opener against Miami (OH).

The Vols, coming in as the No. 14 national seed, blew past the RedHawks 9-2 in the Knoxville Regional.

This came behind a dominant showing from ace Liam Doyle. The widely projected top 10 pick went 6.2 innings before being yanked. He allowed just four hits and one run while striking out 11 batters.

Behind Doyle, Austin Breedlove and Andrew Behnke finished things out. Behnke allowed one run on a solo shot but slammed the door shut other than that.

At the plate, the lone home run was smacked by Reese Chapman. This solo shot played in to his team-high three-RBI game.

As a team, Tennessee recorded nine runs on nine hits.

Saturday - Tennessee 10, Cincinnati 6

Tennessee baseball is now a win away from going to a fifth-straight super regional.

The 14-seed Vols took down Cincinnati 10-6 on Saturday in the Knoxville Regional to advance to the regional finals.

A big reason for the win was Marcus Phillips on the mound. In his start, he put together one of the best outings of his career. He went six frames while giving up just three runs on four hits and striking out eight.

Behind Phillips AJ Russell got the ball. He nearly closed out the game, but ran into trouble while allowing three runs to cross (all unearned). Brandon Arvidson entered to close out the game and grab the final out.

Tennessee got most of its insurance in the sixth inning when it plated four runs. Before that, Dean Curley was crucial. After a two-RBI single in the first, he lifted a solo shot in the third to knock in the Vols' first three runs of the game.

Also having an effective day was Gavin Kilen. He put together a four-hit day and crossed home for three runs.

Sunday - Wake Forest 7, Tennessee 6

The Vols fell behind by four runs early, mounted a comeback to draw even in the sixth inning and were unceremoniously walked off on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom ninth by Wake Forest, 7-6, on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, forcing a winner-take-all Knoxville Regional final.

Tennessee, which totaled six hits and an error, fell behind in the first after a shaky start from starting pitcher Dylan Loy. The gap widened after reliever Brandon Arvidson gave up five runs to give the Demon Deacons a a 6-2 lead in the fourth.

Andrew Fischer and Levi Clark each homered in the fifth and sixth, respectively to get the Vols back in it, and Arvidson recovered to hold off Wake Forest, striking out 12 while allowing five hits in 5.1 innings of work.

Tennessee was unable to take advantage with runners on, though, including in the top of the ninth, and now its season in on the line.

Monday - Tennessee 11, Wake Forest 5

Tennessee will play for a spot in the College World Series for the fifth-straight year.

With their season on the brink, the national 14-seed Vols erased a two-run deficit with an emphatic seven-run fourth inning to beat Wake Forest, 11-5 in a winner-take-all Knoxville Regional final at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Monday.

After trailing the Demon Deacons early for the second-straight game, the Vols' surge came one inning after getting just one run across after beginning the third with the bases loaded and no outs.

Tennessee wasted no runners in the fourth, which began with a couple of walks and two wild pitches to give the Vols their first lead. Then Manny Marin blew it open with a three-run home run to right field. Andrew Fischer followed it up with a two-run shot.

Wake Forest answered with two runs in the fifth and another sixth, but pitching held the Deacons off.

After taking the lead on Matt Conte's two-run home run in the second, reliever Brayden Krenzel, who entered for starter A.J. Russell that same inning, had a strong outing.

Krenzel gave up just one hit while tossing three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work, and was followed by efficient relief outings from Dylan Loy, Tanner Franklin and Liam Doyle, who entered in relief in the seventh after throwing 104 pitches in Tennessee's Regional opener on Friday and held the Deacons hitless while striking out five over the last 2.1 innings.

And the Vols' lineup backed them up.

Tennessee batters tallied nine hits, putting together a hitting performance that provided insurance down the stretch couldn't have come at a better time.