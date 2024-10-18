2026 4-star safety Jordan Smith talks Tennessee after game day visit

Advertisement

in other news

Everything Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell said at first SEC Media Day

Everything Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell said at first SEC Media Day

Transcript of first-year Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell speaking at SEC Media Day.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili pens letter to team, fans following injury

Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili pens letter to team, fans following injury

Pili suffered a season-ending injury in the Vols' win over Florida last Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Everything Josh Heupel, Kalen DeBoer said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Everything Josh Heupel, Kalen DeBoer said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Both head coaches previewed Tennessee-Alabama on Wednesday.

 • Noah Taylor
2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson talks Tennessee football

2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson talks Tennessee football

2026 four-star OL talks to reporters following an overtime win by Tennessee.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden
The VolReport Show: Opponent preview of Tennessee football vs. Alabama

The VolReport Show: Opponent preview of Tennessee football vs. Alabama

Ryan Sylvia talks Tennessee football vs. Alabama with Tony Tsoukalas of TideIllustrated.com.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

Everything Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell said at first SEC Media Day

Everything Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell said at first SEC Media Day

Transcript of first-year Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell speaking at SEC Media Day.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili pens letter to team, fans following injury

Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili pens letter to team, fans following injury

Pili suffered a season-ending injury in the Vols' win over Florida last Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Everything Josh Heupel, Kalen DeBoer said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Everything Josh Heupel, Kalen DeBoer said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Both head coaches previewed Tennessee-Alabama on Wednesday.

 • Noah Taylor
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 18, 2024
2026 4-star safety Jordan Smith talks Tennessee after game day visit
circle avatar
Dale Dowden  •  VolReport
Lead Football Recruiting Reporter
Twitter
@Dale_Dowden
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement