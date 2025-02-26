2026 slot receiver Peyton Zachary has Tennessee among Top 6 schools

Transcript of Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell meeting with the media after losing to Kentucky.
Video of Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell and point guard Samara Spencer meeting with the media after losing to Kentucky.
The Lady Vols are blown out for the first time under Kim Caldwell in loss to Kentucky.
The Lady Vols are meeting Kentucky in Lexington for a game with serious seeding implications.
TideIllustrated's Jack Knowlton answers questions on Tennessee basketball's upcoming game vs. Alabama.
Transcript of Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell meeting with the media after losing to Kentucky.
Video of Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell and point guard Samara Spencer meeting with the media after losing to Kentucky.
The Lady Vols are blown out for the first time under Kim Caldwell in loss to Kentucky.