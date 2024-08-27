3-star WR Joakim Dodson recaps game-winning touchdown, Vols commitment
Chattanooga is home of Baylor School, who was selected for a prime-time slot for their game vs. Rabun Gap. The game aired on ESPN this past Sunday and featured major college talent from both squads...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news