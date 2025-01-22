Tennessee basketball announces ‘Checker Game,’ ‘Orange Out’ games

Tennessee announced game designations for two upcoming high-profile matchups with SEC championship implications at Food City Center, Wednesday.

The No. 6 Vols’ game against No. 5 Florida will be a “Checker Game” on Feb. 1, followed by an “Orange Out” vs. No. 4 Alabama on March 1.

Both games were previously announced as sellouts, along with four other home games that have been sold out this season.

Tennessee is 11-0 on its home floor in 2024-25 after beating No. 14 Mississippi State, 68-56 on Tuesday.

The game against the Gators will be a rematch from earlier this month when the two teams played in Gainesville.

The Vols (17-2, 4-2 SEC) lost that game by 30–their first loss after starting the season 14-0 to match a program record.

Tennessee swept Alabama in two match ups last season, winning 91-71 in Knoxville before using a late push to win, 81-74 in Tuscaloosa.

The Vols continue a critical four-game stretch against ranked teams on Saturday night against No. 1 Auburn at Neville Arena (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Tennessee will return home for back-to-back games against Kentucky and Florida.