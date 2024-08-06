4-star RB Daune Morris still hearing from Tennessee despite USC commitment
As Tennessee continues to search for another running back option to pair with Justin Baker in the 2025 class, they have remained in contact with a running back who had one of the best seasons of an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news