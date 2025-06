Tennessee football lands in Top 4 for 4-star ATH, top 200 recruit

(Photo by sequelpatterson Twitter/X (@sequelpatterson))

As Tennessee football looks to strengthen its 2026 recruiting class, the Vols have made the top four for an interesting target. Four-star athlete Sequel Patterson listed UT along with South Carolina, Georgia and Kentucky as finalists. He did not publicize a commitment date yet, though. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Out of Fort Mill, South Carolina, it's going to be tough for Tennessee to flip the No. 193 player in the class over to the Volunteer State. Patterson received a forecast from Fisher Brewer, a reporter who covers the Gamecocks, on June 2. This past weekend, Patterson took an official visit to South Carolina. It was the only official visit among his four finalists that he posted on social media. He does have some familiarity with Knoxville, though. He took a visit to see Tennessee beat Florida this past season in front of a 'Checker Neyland' crowd. He tagged Vols wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope and assistant wide receivers coach KJ Parmer in the post. He initially picked up his offer from UT on May 9 of 2024. This made Tennessee the second SEC team to extend him an offer behind just Kentucky.

Both programs are in his final list of schools he'll be choosing from. South Carolina got in the mix shortly after while Georgia was late to send his offer over.