Jeremy Pruitt once quipped that if he couldn’t call the defensive plays, he’d be looking for another job.

“If I can't call the plays, I'm going to quit coaching,” Tennessee head coach told Volquest back in the summer of 2018. “I would like to call the offense to if I could,” he later added.

Some two offseason later, Pruitt no longer makes the primary calls for the Vols’ defense and as the coronavirus pandemic continues to envelop the country, his main focus now has almost nothing to do with Xs and Os.

“Right now, to me, football’s an afterthought,” Tennessee’s head coach said Monday.

“We’re not concerned about that. We’re worried about our young men’s safety, their family’s safety and helping them manage to get through this.”

In an appearance on ‘Vol Calls,’ the third-year head coach hit all the right notes Monday night as the world deals with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. While many view Pruitt has a brash, good ol’ Southern boy who eats, sleeps and dreams about football, Tennessee’s head coach has displayed a softer side throughout this entire situation — both publicly and privately. Make no mistake, Pruitt still wants to win every game on the schedule next season — whenever that is — but he’s made it clear his focus right now is all about caring for his players and their families.

“The first thing is, is we’re just worried about players, their safety, their family’s safety,” he said.

“Today was the first day going back to school, so the guys got back to taking classes online, which was something new, but it’s something they’re adapting to. We’re just taking it as it comes.

“The first priority for us is to protect themselves. There’s plenty of time for us to get back workout and do football. Right now, we need to follow directions from people in the government, people at the university and that’s something that we’ve really tried to help our guys understand and follow the guidelines.”