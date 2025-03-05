Tennessee baseball blows past Xavier, wraps up dual midweek action

Tennessee pitcher Austin Breedlove (18) pitches in the Vols' game against Xavier on March 5, 2025, in Knoxville Tenn. (Photo by Tennessee Athletics)

Tennessee baseball passed its back-to-back midweek clashes with flying colors. A day after a rollercoaster of a night that resulted in a run-rule win, the Vols followed it up with a 13-1 victory over Xavier. No. 2 Tennessee (13-0) used a seven-run sixth inning to blow past the Musketeers (7-6) in run-rule fashion. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Going yard in the game were both Andrew Fischer and Reese Chapman. Fischer got the scoring started in the fourth inning while Chapman smacked a three-run shot in the sixth. This is Fischer's fourth homer in three games. This helped reach 13-straight runs. On the mound, Thomas Crabtree got the ball to start. He went two innings while giving up two hits. One was a home run to put Xavier on the board in the second. Out of the bullpen, Austin Breedlove, Tegan Kuhns, Brayden Sharp, Luke Payne and Brayden Krenzel all got the ball. They combined to not give up a single run.

WHAT HAPPENED

Crabtree got the ball to start but ran into some early trouble. The Vols' righty allowed a solo shot in the second inning to make it a 1-0 game. In the third, he was replaced by Breedlove. In relief, he got out of his first inning of work in just five pitches. He continued this in the fourth with a groundout followed by a pair of strikeouts. In the fourth, Fischer got things going for Tennessee at the plate. After one hit in the first three innings, Gavin Kilen doubled to lead things off. Then, Fischer clobbered a two-run shot to right field to make it a 2-1 game. Levi Clark added to the run total in the bottom of the fifth. The freshman roped a two-RBI double to score runners on the corners. This made it a 4-1 game. In the top of the sixth, Kuhns got the ball. In just four pitches, due to a double and pair of hit batters, he loaded the bases with no outs. However, Kuhns would work out of the jam. He struck out two-straight before inducing a pop-up that never left the infield. Tennessee's bats caught fire in the bottom of the sixth. With pinch-running Jay Aberthany on second, Ariel Antigua flipped a single into center that found the grass. Dean Curley followed it up with a single of his own which scored Antigua for second. Clark added his own RBI afteward. Then, Chapman left the yard to opposite field for a three-run shot. This seven-run frame pushed the Vols to a 10-run advantage after six innings. In the eighth, Stone Lawless added another pair as a pinch-hitter. This pushed the advantage to a 12-run lead with half an inning to play.

UP NEXT