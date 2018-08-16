Heading into the 2018 season, redshirt junior defensive end turned outside linebacker Darrell Taylor is known for two things. A certain turn to the camera phrase just prior to racing on the field at Bristol to play Virginia Tech and a game-winning tackle last September against Georgia Tech.



This season, everything is different for Taylor.

New coaches, a new scheme and a new position. Taylor is now a stand-up linebacker in head coach Jeremy Pruitt's 3-4 defense and the Virginia native likes his new home.

“I was pretty excited about it because it lets me show a little bit more of my athleticism,” Taylor said. “I watched a lot of film in May. I just tried to study to know what I am doing and just try to execute what I'm supposed to be doing.

“I think the different challenges is being more involved in the coverages and learning it step by step. But I think it's pretty fun.”

For Taylor, the fun also comes from the new coaching staff including his third position coach in three years in Chris Rumph.

“Our staff is pretty genuine,” Taylor offered. “They have helped us as much as the can as far as if you don't know something in the play book they will get with you and talk as much as they can. If you are a slow learner they will get with you and go over it multiple times to make sure you know what you are doing.”

Taylor recorded three sacks in 2017 and 27 total tackles. Numbers that must increase if Tennessee's defense is going to improve from a dreadful season.

“The past is in the past. I'm pretty confident or defense will be pretty good this year,” Taylor said. “We are making sure we are taking the right steps with that making sure we are being physical and tough. Making sure we are reading our keys so that we are able to stop the run.

“I think we will do a lot of great things with our pass rush. We will just have to see when we get to the season.”

Taylor is one of four defensive ends making the adjustment to linebacker and the now veteran defender finds himself in a new place. The guy who once created a Twitter hashtag as he took the field is now taking on a new role.

“I think I have grown a lot,” Taylor explained. “I'm trying to be more of a leader this year than I was last year. Just trying to take the right steps forward in helping the team achieve a goal.”