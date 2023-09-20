Bowl check-in: Where Vols stand in postseason projections
Tennessee is through three weeks of the 2023 season and coming off of its first loss at Florida last Saturday.
The No. 24 Vols (2-1, 0-1 SEC) have remained squarely in the postseason picture since August, landing in a number of bowl projections from national media outlets.
Tennessee to the Citrus Bowl to ring in the New Year in Orlando vs. a Big Ten team has been a popular pick, but its recent defeat has shaken up projections.
As the Vols prepare to face UTSA in week 4, here is a look at where they stand in the latest round of projections.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
When: Dec. 29
Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | Memphis
Affiliations: SEC vs. Big 12
Projector: Action Network, College Football News
Tennessee was slated to face West Virginia in the 2020 Liberty Bowl but the game was scrapped due to COVID. Both Action Network and College Football News have the Vols playing BYU in a rematch of the 2019 regular season meeting between the two teams. The Cougars won that game in overtime at Neyland Stadium, 29-26. BYU is playing its first season in the Big 12.
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
When: Jan. 1, 2024
Location: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Affiliations: SEC vs. Big Ten
Projector: CBS Sports
Tennessee playing in another Florida bowl game has been trending since the offseason and despite coming off of a loss, that's still where CBS Sports has the Vols playing. Tennessee would need to reach 9-10 win threshold to be considered, depending on how the SEC standings shake out in December. Currently, the projected opponent is Wisconsin, which is under first year head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers are 2-1 heading into Big Ten play this week.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
When: Dec. 29
Location: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, Florida
Affiliations: SEC vs. ACC
Projector: Athlon Sports, USA TODAY Sports
Louisville and Duke
Tennessee last played in the Gator Bowl in 2020—a thrilling 23-22 win over Indiana to cap seven-straight wins to end the 2019 season. Two projectors have the Vols returning to Jacksonville vs. ACC opponents with Athlon Sports pitting Tennessee against Louisville and USA TODAY Sports matching the Vols up with Duke. Both the Cardinals and Blue Devils are 3-0 through three weeks this season.
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
When: Dec. 30
Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville
Affiliations: SEC vs. Big Ten
Projector: ESPN
Tennessee's 2023 season began at Nissan Stadium earlier this month and both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have the Vols ending their season there in December against Maryland. It would be the Vols' second Music City Bowl appearance in three years after falling to Purdue in overtime, 48-45 in Josh Heupel's first season in 2021.
