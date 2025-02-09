Lady Vols basketball runs out of gas in narrow loss at LSU

Jewel Spear (0) makes a 3-pointer in Tennessee Lady Vols basketball's game against the LSU Tigers on Feb. 9, 2025, in Baton Rouge, Louisianna. (Photo by Tennessee Athletics)

It wasn't a let down after the Lady Vols' big win over No. 5 UConn, but it wasn't enough to survive the trip to No. 6 LSU. In a closely contested game in Baton Rouge, No. 19 Tennessee didn't have enough in the tank, losing 82-77. This marks the second loss of the year to the Tigers (25-1, 10-1 SEC) for the Lady Vols (17-6, 4-6) after LSU hit a game-winning shot in Knoxville at the buzzer on Jan. 9. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee led by a point early in the fourth quarter, but an 8-0 Tigers run pushed them into the lead. The Lady Vols never refound the lead despite getting within two points with under 30 minutes to play. It was four players for Tennessee that carried the offensive load. The highest point total came from Ruby Whitehorn who managed 21 on 9-for-20 shooting. Behind Whitehorn, Jewel Spear produced 19 on 5-for-7 shooting from the field and six made free throws. Talaysia Cooper and Zee Spearman also contributed 16 and 15 points, respectively. All four of these players started alongside Samara Spencer. The Lady Vols got six points off their bench compared to 36 for LSU.

Advertisement

WHAT HAPPENED

The Lady Vols fell into a four-point hole to get the game started. Tennessee fought back to tie up the game at nine behind seven early points from Spearman. At the media break, it was tied up at 11. The Lady Vols would grab a small advantage with just over two minutes to play in the quarter before LSU took control back. The Tigers led by two after the first frame. In the second quarter, LSU attempted to pull away. It took a nine-point lead after a 7-0 run. Tennessee refused to go away, though. Behind a strong stretch by Spear, the Lady Vols responded to get back within two points late. At halftime, the score sat at 41-37. Leading the way for Tennessee was Spear with 15 points. Spearman had 11. The Lady Vols came out on fire in the third quarter. A 7-0 run gave Tennessee a three-point lead before Kim Mulkey called timeout to talk it over with her Tigers. LSU would fight back to take a lead of as much as six after a late runner fell. Spear hit a free throw to cut it back to five before Mikaylah Williams hit a transition three at the buzzer. After review, it was wiped off the board after it was decided she did not get it off in time. Tennessee would trail by five headed into the final frame. Early in the fourth, Williams was handed a technical and Spear hit both free throws. Tess Darby hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to give the lead back to the Lady Vols. However, an 8-0 run for LSU catapulted the Tigers back in front. With less than 30 seconds to play, Tennessee got a bucket from Whitehorn through a foul to bring the game back within two. LSU hit a pair at the line, though, to extend its advantage back to four with 21.8 seconds to play. The Lady Vols weren't able to get back into the game from there, losing by five points.

UP NEXT