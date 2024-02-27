Tennessee's pair of basketball programs are once again featured in the latest round of ESPN's bracketology. With the season winding down, there isn't much room for error when it comes to grabbing desired seeds. Here's where the men's and women's teams stand. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 2-seed (South)

Tennessee remains a 2-seed but Joe Lunardi says the door is open for a jump to the one-line. With Arizona slipping up, both the Vols and UNC have a chance to jump the Wildcats with a strong finish. For now, Tennessee remains the top 2-seed. It is projected to start the tournament with a match against 15-seed Fairfield in Charlotte. Then, the Vols would face either 7-seed Colorado State or 10-seed Wake Forest if they can avoid a first-round upset. If Tennessee manages another Sweet 16 appearance, it would make the trip to Dallas. Likely opponents are 3-seed Creighton and 6-seed Florida. Other top seeds in the region on the way to a Final Four are 1-seed Houston, 4-seed Illinois and 5-seed Clemson. The Vols are the top-seeded team in the SEC of seven teams in the field. This is the second most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 2 South Alabama 3 Midwest

Auburn 4 East Kentucky 5 West Florida 6 South South Carolina 6 West Mississippi State 8 South

Lady Vols: 9-seed (Albany 2)

Despite a loss to LSU, the Lady Vols are still climbing in the projected March Madness field. Now, Tennessee is up to the nine-line. The Lady Vols are projected to begin the tournament with a rematch against 8-seed Florida State. The game would be played at the home court of Ohio State with the winner likely facing the 1-seed Buckeyes. If Tennessee can manage a third-straight Sweet 16, it would likely face 4-seed Kansas State or 5-seed Utah. The game would be played in Albany. Other top seeds on the path to a Final Four are 2-seed Virginia Tech and 3-seed Oregon State. The Lady Vols are one of eight SEC teams projected to make the field. This is the second most in the country.