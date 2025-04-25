NFL Draft: Vols DL Omarr Norman-Lott selected in second round by Chiefs

Another piece of Tennessee football's vaunted defensive line has been taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After James Pearce Jr. went in the first round to the Falcons, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has been selected by the Chiefs in the second round with the 63rd pick of the draft.

He is the second Vol selected at this point behind Pearce.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM