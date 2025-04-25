NFL Draft: Vols DL Omarr Norman-Lott selected in second round by Chiefs

Another piece of Tennessee football's vaunted defensive line has been taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After James Pearce Jr. went in the first round to the Falcons, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has been selected by the Chiefs in the second round with the 63rd pick of the draft.
He is the second Vol selected at this point behind Pearce.
Norman-Lott played a pair of seasons with Tennessee. In his final year, he played in all 13 games. He recorded 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and three quarterback hurries during the season.
In his first year in Knoxville as a junior, Norman-Lott played in 10 games. During that time, he earned 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Prior to joining the Vols, Norman-Lott played his first pair of seasons at Arizona State.
As a sophomore with the Sun Devils, Norman-Lott played in nine games and started a pair. He posted 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
As a true freshman with Arizona State, Norman-Lott played in 11 games and recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Norman-Lott is from Sacramento, California where he played at Grant.
As a member of the 2020 class, he was a four-star prospect who chose Arizona State. He ranked as the No. 30 player in the state and No. 28 defensive tackle in the class.
