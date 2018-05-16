Ticker
football

BREAKING: Ramel Keyton the latest Peach State prize for Tennessee

Austin Price • VolQuest.com
@AustinPriceless
Assistant Editor

MARIETTA, Ga. — Tennessee dipped back into Georgia for the second time in a matter of days with the commitment of 4-star wideout Ramel Keyton. The standout from Marietta (Ga.) High details his decision with VolQuest.com.

