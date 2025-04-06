COMMIT ALERT: Jaylen Carey transfers to Tennessee out of Vanderbilt

Tennessee has reeled in a transfer from an in-conference and in-state foe.
Jaylen Carey, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Vanderbilt, has picked the Vols out of the transfer portal.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Carey is coming off his sophomore season and first with the Commodores. He posted eight points per game on 48.8% shooting from the field and 23.1% on 3-pointers.
He also contributed 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
This came in 33 appearances and one start. He played an average of 20.2 minutes per match.
Carey saw action in both of Vanderbilt's games against Tennessee this year. In the Commodores win in Nashville, he recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He also earned an assist, block and steal.
In the Vols' win in Knoxville, Carey logged 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists. This was good for an average of 16 points, 8.5 rebounds and two assists per game played against Tennessee last year.
Carey began his career at James Madison before following Coach Mark Byington to Vanderbilt. With the Dukes, he played in all 36 games as a true freshman while averaging seven points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 15 minutes a night.
JMU went 32-4 that year while winning the Sun Belt title and earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
He now joins Ja'Kobi Gillespie has transfers headed into Tennessee. The Vols are yet to lose a player to the transfer portal this cycle.
Notable players on track to return include Felix Okpara, Cade Phillips, J.P. Estrella and Bishop Boswell.
Carey was rated as a three-star recruit in high school out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He signed with James Madison as a power forward.
As a senior, he averaged 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
Carey's family also has elite athletic pedigree. His father, Vernon Carey Sr., was an All-American offensive tackle for Miami and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins. His older brother Vernon Carey Jr. was an All-American at Duke and a 2020 NBA draft pick.
