NASHVILLE — Woodi Washington is a Top 50 prospect with more than 20 offers, but the 4-star corner from Oakland (Tenn.) High currently claims no leaders in his recruitment.

That could change soon, though.

After impressing at the water-logged Nike Opening Regional in Nashville on Sunday, the local 2019 standout told VolQuest that he plans on taking a few spring official visits and hopes to come to a decision sometime before his senior season.

Ohio State, Oklahoma and Arkansas are slated for OVs from the 4-star corner, with in-state Tennessee a key factor in Washington’s recruitment, too.

“They want me a lot,” Washington said of the Vols.

“I’m a priority. They told me I can play early. I have that chance. That’d be great.”

Washington visited Notre Dame for the first time last weekend before returning to Nashville for the Nike camp. In a torrential downpour, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound defensive back showcased his competitiveness Sunday, regularly jumping to the front of the line in 1-on-1s to compete against an impressive collection of blue-chip receivers. Washington displayed his savvy footwork and athleticism, coming up with a couple PBUs during the drill.

“I felt like I did a great job today, considering (the weather). I couldn’t really feel the wet once I started to get going. It was cold but I just went out there,” he said.

“I feel like I got better competing with all those receivers from different states, different areas.”

Washington visited Tennessee with his family in early March and he’s developed a good relationship with new corner’s coach Terry Fair. Defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer also went by Washington’s school last week, making sure the prospect knows that UT is working hard to keep him in the Volunteer State.

“We have a great relationship,” Washington said of Fair.

“He calls or texts me just about everyday. He tries to get me down there every once in a while just to hang out and connect. They want me a lot.”