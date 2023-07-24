One day after Tennessee proclaimed Knoxville as "America's College Sports City," the athletics program earned itself a distinction to back up the claim.

CBS Sports gave Tennessee top billing in its annual "Best of College Sports" rankings for the 2022-23 season on Monday.

At 536.75 points, Tennessee beat out UCLA, Alabama, Texas and TCU to become just the second SEC program to be No. 1 in the rankings.

"As we shared in Rise Glorious, our strategic plan for Tennessee Athletics, our vision for our entire department is to be leading the way in college sports and this honor is another example of the progress we are making," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a press release. "This is a credit to the outstanding efforts from all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. It's certainly a great time to be on Rocky Top!"

Tennessee has enjoyed a plethora of athletics success over the last two years.

The program topped the SEC All-Sports Standings for the second-straight year and had its best finish in the Learfield Director's Cup at No. 6 overall.

The football team reached No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in program history during the 2022 regular season on its way to an 11-2 finish and Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.

Both men's and women's basketball teams reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 while the baseball and softball team completed College World Series finishes.

The women's basketball team played in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament and the softball team won conference regular season and tournament titles.