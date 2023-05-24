For the second time in as many years, Tennessee athletics sits atop the SEC across all sports.

Tennessee claimed the league's all-sports title which is presented by the USA TODAY Network, the school announced Wednesday.

"I'm so proud of our student athletes, coaches, staff and all the fans and donors who support us," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a press release. "This is a team accomplishment and everyone plays an important role. We are just getting started on Rocky Top, but this success gives us the confidence to keep building!'

Tennessee earned the title in 2021-22 for the first time after winning five conference championships across five sports.

Athletics programs enjoyed similar successes in 2022-23.

The softball team, which will play against Texas in the Knoxville Super Regional for a spot in the Women's College World Series this weekend, led the way with both the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

Ten different Tennessee teams finished in the top four of the league in football, men's cross country, women's swimming and diving, men's tennis, men's swimming and diving, women's basketball , men's golf, soccer, women's tennis and men's outdoor track and field.

Tennessee football beat Florida, LSU, Alabama and Clemson in the Orange Bowl on its way to its first 11 win season in more than 20 years and both men's and women's basketball teams reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.