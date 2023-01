In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by Tennessee basketball legend Chris Lofton to discuss his career with the Vols, his time playing overseas and how he defeated cancer.

Lofton will have his jersey retired Saturday when Tennessee hosts Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena.

