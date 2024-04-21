Tennessee has a new career home run leader.

Less than two weeks after Blake Burke claimed the record, his teammate and Vols’ junior second baseman Christian Moore moved into first place on the all-time home run list.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Moore mashed the 20th home run of the season and the 45th of his career in the top of the seventh inning of No. 4 Tennessee’s series finale against No. 3 Kentucky on Sunday, topping Burke’s 44 home runs over the last three seasons.

It was Moore's second home run of the game, the first tying Burke for the lead and the second tied moving him into first place while tying a back-and-fourth Game 3 between two top five teams at 8-8.