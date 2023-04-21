The 6-foot-9 280-pound defensive end plays for Model High School in Rome, GA and has flown under the radar after just recently starting football.

Tennessee continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail, this time picking up the commitment from 2024 defensive end Jeremias Heard .

Heard joins one of the top ranked recruiting classes in the country, becoming the tenth commitment of the Vols' 2024 class

Tennessee was the only offer he received, and he was a big admirer of the Vols, visiting twice in the last couple of months.

Heard was on campus in October and more recently for a Junior Day. The staff likes his size and thinks they can help him perfect his skill once he arrives to campus.

There is a lot of raw talent here as he only recently started playing football, spending most of his life playing basketball, he certainly has the size and mindset to succeed at the next level.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and the staff will have a chance to make Heard one of the next great athletes who started playing football late in their careers. Tennessee may have found a hidden talent on the recruiting trail and look to develop him into the next big thing.



Heard is an admirer of the Vols as he said in an earlier interview he could see himself in the Orange and White.