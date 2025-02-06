Lady Vols earn first signature win under Kim Caldwell, down rival UConn

Tennessee guard Samara Spencer (7) attempts a shot during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and UConn at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Heading into Thursday, the Lady Vols had four previous chances to beat a top-10 team and failed each time by an average of just 14 total points. No. 19 Tennessee finally got over the hump in its win 80-76 over No. 5 UConn in Knoxville. This is the Lady Vols' second win over a team ranked in the AP Poll at the time of the game under Kim Caldwell after Tennessee (17-5) downed No. 17 Iowa in Brooklyn during the initial out-of-conference slate. This now snaps the Lady Vols' four-game losing streak in the series against the Huskies (21-3). The rivalry was renewed in 2020 which featured a win for UConn in every game since it was reinstated. Prior to the return, Tennessee had won the final matchup on the road in 2007 during a national title season featuring Candace Parker. This edition of the rivalry was another nail-biter. The Lady Vols clung on to a narrow lead for much of the fourth quarter before a Zee Spearman bucket with 12.2 seconds to play all but sealed the game. Spearman finished with 16 points. The other pivotal moment came in the third quarter where Tennessee went on a 13-0 run to take control of the game. Samara Spencer was the difference in that quarter scoring nine of her 14 points in the frame.

WHAT HAPPENED

Tennessee got off to a fast start after falling into a 7-0 hole to Missouri the last time the Lady Vols took the floor. This time, it was a 4-0 advantage for Tennessee. UConn responded to take a one-point lead before the Lady Vols fired back with a bucket of their own. This was the theme for the majority of the first quarter with the teams not being separated by more than four points for the entire frame. By the end of the traded blows, it was the Huskies leading by two. Six Tennessee players scored in the opening 10 minutes to get to 17 points. In the second quarter, UConn built its lead up to a game-high seven points with 4:55 until halftime. With the potential for things to get out of hand, the Lady Vols responded well with a 5-0 run to bring it back within two points. Tennessee was able to once again cut it to a pair of points before another Huskies run opened up a seven-point lead. The Lady Vols had another response, though, headlined by Jewel Spear's and-one finish. By halftime, the score sat at 39-37 in the favor of UConn. Spear and Spearman led the team in scoring at that point with seven points. UConn got out to a fine start in the third quarter, but the tide quickly turned in the favor of Tennessee. The Lady Vols went on a 13-0 run while holding the Huskies scoreless for four and a half minutes. The result was a nine-point advantage built by Tennessee in the frame despite a Geno Auriemma timeout in the middle of the spurt. When the time expired after three quarters, the Lady Vols held a five-point edge. It was Spencer who took over in the frame for nine points. The fourth quarter was as dramatic as it gets. UConn fought back to tie the game with 3:16 to play. Both offenses seemingly couldn't miss as Spear hit a three and a two with the Huskies responding with a two and three. With 1:41 to play, Spearman connected on a layup to make it a two-point lead. After a stop, Spearman came up with an offensive rebound on the other end before dishing to Talaysia Cooper who hit a pair at the line to make it a four-point game. Sarah Strong of the Huskies connected at the rim to cut it back to two. Caldwell took a timeout to talk things over with 42.1 seconds to play and 21 seconds on the shot clock. With 12.2 seconds to play, Spearman once again came through. She was patient under the basket and got off an open look that fell to make it a four-point game. On defense, Tennessee stayed stout to win by four.

