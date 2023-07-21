VolReport takes a closer look at this latest pick-up and what led to the decision.

2024 four-star Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) LB Edwin Spillman has committed to Tennessee after being a top target for the in-state university for quite some time.

For the second time in three days, the Vols have added a big piece to the 2024 class — which currently is ranked as the No. 9 class in the country.

The recruiting train destined for Rocky Top continues to pick up steam as yet another passenger has jumped on board.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound backer has been a highly valued target for the Vols for a while. Spillman ultimately chose Tennessee over Ohio State with the Buckeyes playing favorite for much of his recruitment.

Ohio State made a huge impression on the Nashville based prospect. Head coach Ryan Day and Defensive Coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles have prioritized Spillman with it never going unnoticed by the four-star.

Adding James Laurinatis to the staff was also a big plus. He spent last year coaching at Notre Dame but is now returning to his alma mater as a graduate assistant on the defensive side. The history of developing linebackers to be successful at the next level has played a big role for Ohio State in its recruiting process.

For the Vols, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has been in hot pursuit of the in-state talent and did a very nice job in his own rights.

"It's his overall demeanor," said Spillman on what made Jean-Mary standout in his eyes.

Spillman has many friends that are either already at Tennessee or committed in the 2024 class. This includes current Vol and Spillman's brother Nate Spillman. The older Spillman was a part of the 2023 class at the wide receiver position.

The two brothers have discussed the possibly of being at Tennessee together, but it isn't necessarily a big factor in his recruitment. Spillman has made it clear to VolReport that he planned to make the best decision for him, and not based on who was in his ear.

"Of course, we talk about it here and there, but he (Nate Spillman) doesn't push too hard," said Edwin Spillman. "I know he wants me there, but he wants me to choose them because I want to."

One factor that does appeal to Spillman is the community and brotherhood of Tennessee. He is a family-oriented guy himself which leads to the appeal.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Commit Alert: Tennessee lands 2024 five-star Georgia ATH Mike Matthews

Spillman admits that there were current and future Vols who pushed him to join the brotherhood in Knoxville. He told VolReport that Jake Merklinger, Carson Gentle, Kaleb Beasley and Boo Carter were all involved.

Three of those four are fellow in-state recruits, as well. This encapsulates the pipeline Josh Heupel has created from in-state products to his program.

However, the biggest key in this decision for Spillman may have been faith based as much as it was about football.

The Vols have done a great job showing of Spillman what they expect from him and what his role would be on and off the field while on Rocky Top. His skillset speaks for itself, but it's his natural ability to lead and command the attention and respect of his peers that truly stands out.

Coach Jean-Mary and the Vols have showed Spillman that God is important within the program, as well.

("He's) great coach that is family focused and loved God," said Spillman on Jean-Mary.

Those points met when Spillman told VolReport in an interview leading up to this decision that he was waiting for something.

"I'm waiting for God to let me know," said Spillman.

Now, with Spillman committed, its his turn to be the vocal leader that helps bring in more talent.

Over the next 15 days, two more Tennessee targets are set to come off of the board when four-star defensive back Cai Bates announces on July 26 and fellow in-state target four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson is set to choose his school of choice on August 5.

VolReport will have updates on both recruits.