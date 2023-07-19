Josh Heupel and his Tennessee coaching staff just landed the commitment of a big-time target – 2024 five-star Lilburn (Ga.) ATH Mike Matthews – while beating out the likes of Georgia , Clemson and USC .

This is a huge win for the Vols on the recruiting trail – especially considering that Matthews is listed as the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia. Matthews' commitment gives Tennessee its 17th pledge, and its first five-star, in a loaded 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Matthews is Rivals' No. 1 ranked athlete and the No. 7 overall player in the country. This is the first five-star of the 2024 class for Heupel and the Vols.

Matthews was initially evaluated as a defensive back for most programs before turning into one of the best wide receivers in the country. He has been a longtime target for the Vols, and definitely a guy that Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope has prioritized for quite some time.

Many layers played into this decision coming down the line. Schematics and relationships may have been the two biggest driving factors. Matthews told VolReport: "Ever since my first visit, I felt welcomed there."

Matthews was in attendance last season as the Vols upset Alabama at Neyland Stadium – and that has an appeal to Matthews as he sees the Vols building something special under Heupel.

"Now they're starting to come up and build. ... I really like that," Matthews told VolReport. "All those players have a type of dog in them that not a lot of people have, and I find that interesting."

