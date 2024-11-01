COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball

in other news
Lady Vols debut Kim Caldwell's system in exhibition win over Carson-Newman
Kim Caldwell steered the Lady Vols to a 86-point win over Carson-Newman in their preseason exhibition.
Impact analysis: What 3-star LB Brenden Anes is bringing to Tennessee
What Brenden Anes is bringing to Tennessee football after flipping from Wisconsin.
FLIP ALERT: Tennessee flips in-state 3-star LB Brenden Anes from Wisconsin
In-state three-star linebacker Brenden Anes has flipped from Wisconsin to Tennessee football.
Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols vs. Carson-Newman (Exhibition)
Kim Caldwell is making her public Lady Vols debut as she leads Tennessee into an exhibition with Carson-Newman.
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s clash in Knoxville.
in other news
Lady Vols debut Kim Caldwell's system in exhibition win over Carson-Newman
Kim Caldwell steered the Lady Vols to a 86-point win over Carson-Newman in their preseason exhibition.
Impact analysis: What 3-star LB Brenden Anes is bringing to Tennessee
What Brenden Anes is bringing to Tennessee football after flipping from Wisconsin.
FLIP ALERT: Tennessee flips in-state 3-star LB Brenden Anes from Wisconsin
In-state three-star linebacker Brenden Anes has flipped from Wisconsin to Tennessee football.
Just days before the start of the 2024-25 season, Tennessee basketball has added Amari Evans to its 2025 class.
The four-star small forward is ranked as the No. 80 player in the country and No. 24 at his position.
He currently plays for Overtime Elite, a pro league in Atlanta.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Evans committed on Overtime Elite's YouTube channel before the league's opening night.
"Hall of Fame coach, great atmosphere, Coach Rod (Clark), that's my guy," Evans said during the commitment. "I'm ready to hoop."
He is most known for his defense, winning the league's Defensive Player of the Year award last season. This helped put him on radars across the country including the Vols' defense-first system.
Ultimately, Evans picked the Vols over other finalists, Xavier and Pitt.
As he narrowed down his options, Evans took visits to schools interested in him. This featured an official visit to Knoxville on August 31.
This was surrounded by a visit to Pitt in June and Xavier the following week.
This is now the second commit in the 2025 class for Tennessee.
Evans joins DeWayne Brown II, a power forward out of Hoover, Alabama, of members of the class.
The Vols are also narrowing in on other top targets. This includes Isaiah Denis who will make his decision on Nov. 2.
Other targets Tennessee has been on the trail of include No. 4 overall player Nate Amet, No. 5 Caleb Wilson and No. 6 Chris Cenac Jr.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE