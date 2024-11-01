Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Just days before the start of the 2024-25 season, Tennessee basketball has added Amari Evans to its 2025 class.

The four-star small forward is ranked as the No. 80 player in the country and No. 24 at his position.

He currently plays for Overtime Elite, a pro league in Atlanta.

Evans committed on Overtime Elite's YouTube channel before the league's opening night.

"Hall of Fame coach, great atmosphere, Coach Rod (Clark), that's my guy," Evans said during the commitment. "I'm ready to hoop."

He is most known for his defense, winning the league's Defensive Player of the Year award last season. This helped put him on radars across the country including the Vols' defense-first system.

Ultimately, Evans picked the Vols over other finalists, Xavier and Pitt.

As he narrowed down his options, Evans took visits to schools interested in him. This featured an official visit to Knoxville on August 31.

This was surrounded by a visit to Pitt in June and Xavier the following week.

This is now the second commit in the 2025 class for Tennessee.

Evans joins DeWayne Brown II, a power forward out of Hoover, Alabama, of members of the class.

The Vols are also narrowing in on other top targets. This includes Isaiah Denis who will make his decision on Nov. 2.

Other targets Tennessee has been on the trail of include No. 4 overall player Nate Amet, No. 5 Caleb Wilson and No. 6 Chris Cenac Jr.

