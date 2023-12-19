Tennessee continues to address the tight end position late in the recruiting cycle, this time by landing west coast tight end Cole Harrison.

The three-star was somewhat of a late riser, receiving an offer from the Vols less than a month ago, but had previously been in communication with the staff at Tennessee.

After an impressive season for the playmaker that saw his stock continue to rise, he has decided to cash in on that offer and commit to the Vols.

