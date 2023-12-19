COMMIT ALERT: 3-star tight end Cole Harrison chooses Tennessee
Tennessee continues to address the tight end position late in the recruiting cycle, this time by landing west coast tight end Cole Harrison.
The three-star was somewhat of a late riser, receiving an offer from the Vols less than a month ago, but had previously been in communication with the staff at Tennessee.
After an impressive season for the playmaker that saw his stock continue to rise, he has decided to cash in on that offer and commit to the Vols.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Harrison, possessing a 6-foot-5 frame and athleticism, has the chance to be a weapon in the passing game, especially up the seam and in the middle of the field.
During the regular season of his senior year, he posted 32 receptions for 601 yards and eight touchdowns. This was against good competition in California as Serra High School was ranked the No. 31 team in the nation to end the year by MaxPreps.
In Serra's road matchup against the No. 70 team in the nation, De La Salle, Harrison shined, showing his athleticism and versatility as a receiver. He ended the 28-0 victory with seven receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.
While his abilities as a receiver may be the selling point for Harrison right now, as he continues to grow into his frame and work with tight ends coach Alec Abeln, the blocking aspect of the position could become a strength of his game as well.
All around, the potential of Cole Harrison stands at a high level for a team that needed to bring in weapons at tight end this offseason. His length, athleticism and receiving ability should have fans excited for the player he could turn into under this coaching staff.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––