Where Tennessee basketball stands in latest NET rankings

The beginning of Tennessee's SEC slate has had mixed results.

The Vols entered league play unbeaten and the No. 1 team in both major polls. They played like it too in their opener against Arkansas, routing the Razorbacks by 24 points at Food City Center, before turning around an losing to Florida by 30 in Gainesville.

Tennessee, now ranked 6th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, responded with late push to beat Texas in its second-straight road game, 74-70 last Saturday ahead of a top 25 clash with No. 23 Georgia on Wednesday in Knoxville (8 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Those performances did little to effect the Vols' (15-1, 2-1 SEC) standing in the NET rankings, though. Tennessee remained at No. 4 nationally in the rankings that measures a team's winning percentage, game results, strength of schedule and more.

The Vols opened at No. 1 in the initial NET rankings in December.

Tennessee is the second-highest ranked SEC team according to the rankings, trailing only No. 1 Auburn, which also moved into the top spot of the polls for the first time this week.

The league is well represented, with nine of its 16 teams ranked inside the top 30. Florida is No. 5, followed by No. 7 Alabama, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 26 Georgia.

Missouri (34), Texas (39), Vanderbilt (42), Oklahoma (47), Arkansas (49), LSU (69), South Carolina (93) make up the rest of the conference.