Dee Williams back peddled before planting his back foot at the 16-yard line.

Fresh off his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Tennessee punt return man wasn't sure how his debut in Week 5 against LSU would go. Seconds after gathering in a Jay Bramblett punt, he got his answer.

Williams sidestepped one would-be tackler and was quickly across midfield and down the sideline. Bramblett stopped him from going the distance on his first punt return in a Tennessee uniform, but it was immediately clear that the Vols had a game-changer in Williams.

Now heading into his second season, Williams—who splits his time between returning punts and defensive back—is feeling more confident in his ability to handle both.

"I would say my confidence (has grown)," Williams said. "Starting off as a defensive back, I've gained a lot of confidence since last year. I know after the LSU game when I first got back I was kind of shaky getting out there after the hamstring injury.

"I've been working this past offseason and all summer trying to get better as a defensive back and a punt returner."

Williams accounted for 281 yards on 15 punt returns and averaged more than 18 yards per return, which led the SEC.

His 73-yard return for a touchdown opened the way for Tennessee's 56-0 rout of Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season and provided a sample of what Williams could be this season at full health.

"(Williams) is confident," special team coordinator Mike Ekeler said. "He understands his role. He is going to have the opportunity to be the best return guy in the country. He has earned that and he has the instincts, he has the ability and it's like an offense. When you have a great running back, your offensive line blocks a little bit harder. They know all you have to do is just give you a crease and that's what those guys understand on our return units. All they have to do is just get it started and he will do the rest. The guy is a real one."

Williams isn't looking to break off a touchdown run every time he touches the ball, though. He learned that during his previous stop at East Central Community College in Mississippi.

That approach made for an easy transition when Williams transferred to Tennessee. His focus is putting one of the most efficient offenses in college football a short field but if Williams can find open space, he's going to take it.

"I was always taught to not be the hero and try and make a play every time," Williams said. "Once I got here, it clicked and realized that you want to be able to put the offense in better position so you don't always have to be the hero.

"With the chances you do have, you should take advantage of them."