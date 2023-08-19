Two weeks out from its season opener against Virginia in Nashville, Tennessee hit Haslam Field early Saturday morning for its 14th practice of fall camp. Though the Vols will practice behind closed doors for the remainder of camp and likely the regular season, special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler, along with returner Dee Williams, punter Jackson Ross and kicker Charles Campbell spoke with the media afterward. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Here the key takeaways.

Williams looking to build off strong debut

After missing the first four games of the 2022 season, it didn't take Dee Williams to make an impression in the punt return game at LSU. Williams' return in the first half set up a scoring drive in Tennessee's 40-13 win and flashed his big-play ability on special teams, which showed up again with a 73-yard return for a touchdown in a 56-0 drubbing of Vanderbilt. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football specialists meet with the media Williams, who is listed as a defensive back, says he has improved in both areas since joining the team from the JUCO ranks last fall. "I would say (my) confidence (has grown)," Williams said. "Being a (defensive back), I've gained a lot of confidence since last year. After the LSU game when when I first got back, I was kind of shaky getting out there after the hamstring injury, but I've just been working this past offseason and all summer at DB, trying to get better at that and also as a punt returner." "(Williams) is confident," Ekeler added. "He understands his role. He's got the opportunity to be the best return guy in the country. He's earned that and he's got the instincts, he's got the ability."

Vols have other options in return game

Williams didn't the only speedster Tennessee has at its disposal. According to Ekeler, the Vols boast a plethora of options both in the punt and kick return game, from wide receiver Squirrel White to running backs duo Dylan Sampson and Cam Seldon that could quickly shift momentum. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football specialists take the stage at fall camp "We've got a bunch of them, too now," Ekeler said. "Squirrel White, he's real. Cam Seldon, he's real. (Dylan) Sampson, he's real. We've got a bunch of those guys, which we should." Though Williams has proven himself as a game-breaker at punt return, returning kickoff has been more of adjustment. He has only just been taking on kick return duties in fall camp and having to transition to a different approach with the ball in his hands. "I just started working kickoff return a couple of weeks ago," Williams said. "It's a lot different than punt return. You have 11 guys coming at you full speed. You're really just depending on that front line to protect you...You just have to be precise with your decision."

Staff continuing freshmen development on special teams