ETSU pitching transfer Brady Frederick commits to Tennessee baseball

ETSU relief pitcher Brady Frederick is headed to Tennessee

Following a short trip to campus, ETSU transfer pitcher Brady Frederick has committed to play for Tennessee next season. The Knoxville native earned SoCon pitcher of the year this season while putting forth a stellar season for the Bucs. He will bring a different look from the mound to Tennessee baseball with his submarine throwing motion. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

After only pitching a minuscule amount as a freshman, Frederick would break out this season as a sophomore in an extended bullpen role. In 25 outings for ETSU, he pitched 77.2 innings, recording a 9-2 record with a 2.67 ERA, 76 strikeouts and a .180 batting average against (BAA). He did pitch for the Bucs when they upset then top ranked Tennessee on the road. In that game, he was on the mound for 3.2 innings and allowed a pair of runs while striking out four batters.