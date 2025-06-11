ETSU pitching transfer Brady Frederick commits to Tennessee baseball

Following a short trip to campus, ETSU transfer pitcher Brady Frederick has committed to play for Tennessee next season.
The Knoxville native earned SoCon pitcher of the year this season while putting forth a stellar season for the Bucs.
He will bring a different look from the mound to Tennessee baseball with his submarine throwing motion.
After only pitching a minuscule amount as a freshman, Frederick would break out this season as a sophomore in an extended bullpen role.
In 25 outings for ETSU, he pitched 77.2 innings, recording a 9-2 record with a 2.67 ERA, 76 strikeouts and a .180 batting average against (BAA).
He did pitch for the Bucs when they upset then top ranked Tennessee on the road. In that game, he was on the mound for 3.2 innings and allowed a pair of runs while striking out four batters.
As someone who pitches in a submarine style with mid-level fastball, he is prone to give up the occasional free base, whether by walk or hit by pitch. However, despite a low-to-mid 80s fastball, he racks up strikeouts at an impressive rate and prevents any runners from coming home.
Vols fans should be familiar with submarine bullpen arms that can go for several innings and throw strikes after witnessing the success that A.J. Causey had after transferring from Jacksonville State.
Frederick returning home to Knoxville should be a welcomed addition as Tennessee baseball looks to build up a strong pitching staff to compete for next season.
