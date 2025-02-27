Everything Kim Caldwell said after Lady Vols' large defeat at Kentucky

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell yells during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 13, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lady Vols didn't have a response for Kentucky all night. The result was an 82-58 defeat for Tennessee in Lexington. Here's everything Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell said about the game.

Opening statement

Kentucky wanted that game more than us and it wasn't even close.

On why they couldn't come back

I think tonight, when our shot wasn't falling, we weren't able to get stops. We weren't necessarily even trying at times to get stops. I thought we showed a little more quit than we normally do.

On what Georgia Amoore gives Kentucky

She's a special player. She makes everyone on her team better and that's rare. And she can score but she's also able to just create shots for other people.

On how frustrating this loss was

It's incredibly frustrating.

On rebounding

I think consistent effort. They're bigger than us, so we knew they were going to get some, but I don't think we rebounded as a team. I think we just kind of left people in there to dry to out-rebound one-on-one. When you don't have the height advantage, you can't do that. I don't think we crashed very hard in the first half at all. We missed a lot of shots and we had a lot of opportunities where we could've at least tried to get an offensive rebound. And I don't even know if we went and got a paint touch. I think we just kind of stood there and watched people shoot.

On previous times her teams have played like this

I think that you're kind of spot on. We talked as a staff, we haven't played like this in a while. We looked kind of dead behind the eyes and defeated. Just no resolve, no push back and we haven't looked like that in a while. When you play in an effort-based system and you don't have effort or you have one player who decides to take a play off because they didn't like the result of the play before, you're going to get beat. And when you're playing a team like Kentucky, they're going to find a way to score every single time on the one second you take off to reflect on the last play and they did that to perfection.

On Kentucky's Clara Strack

Well, we still don't have an answer. She's phenomenal. She was hitting tough shots. She just plays hard. She shoots right over us. We had multiple bodies on her. She didn't have her perfect night on one player. We threw three or four different people and we didn't have an answer.

On if you burn the tape or watch it

We will not burn the tape. We will watch it in slow motion.

On the flat start setting the tone

I do. I think, again, the nine points wouldn't have been so terrible if we were getting stops on the back end. We just weren't. They were just scoring at will off of our bad shots or our turnovers.

On the team's mentality

I don't know what the score was. The scoreboard from our point of view stopped working at some point. But, I think we had some long faces at the end of the first, beginning of the second and I don't think we were able to recover.

On the prep going into the game

I think we were as normal as we always are going into this game. We weren't great, we weren't bad.

On what halftime looked like

No, I think the moment that sticks out with me is kind of the moment I just touched on toward the end of the first, beginning of the second is when I looked at them and it looked like they didn't have a whole lot to give back for the first time I've really seen that out of them.

