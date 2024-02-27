Tennessee went from vying for first place in the SEC to now having to defend it. The No. 4 Vols (21-6, 11-3 SEC), who moved into a two-way tie with Alabama for the top spot in the conference standings after thumping Texas A&M last Saturday, begins a critical four-game stretch all against ranked teams to cap the regular season. It starts with No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday at Food City Center (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2). TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM. ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION. The Tigers (21-6, 10-4) are currently tied for third with South Carolina in their own quest for a league title, making the ramifications of the result loom even larger. Ahead of the game, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes previewed the clash, citing the challenges Auburn presents, the importance of the next couple of weeks and where the Vols' mindset is as March approaches.

On the importance of a top-15 game in late February

“I think this time of year, I think everybody realizes that the year’s regular season is coming to an end. And you look at, the way conference sets up schedules, they’re really looking to get the teams, in terms of pre-season projection, playing this time of year to try to help them, if they’re where they’re supposed to be, stay there. But also, maybe enhance where they can move forward. And so you look down at our schedule right now, and certainly you’ve got to give a lot of credit to South Carolina, I think they were picked last in the league and Lamont (Paris) has done just a terrific job in putting this team right there in contention with everybody. But this time of year, if you’re not excited there is something wrong.”

On if he remembers a previous schedule ending with four-straight ranked teams

“No. I remember through the years being in a position where we, the schedule we had, you knew you had to win if you wanted to get in the postseason tournament. But in terms of being where we are with this, I think one’s a great thing to embrace and understand that it can really help you moving forward if you had the right mindset with it because you’ve got great respect for your opponents coming in and the ones you got to go play. And so there’s really no other way to look at it other than this is what we have and we’ve got to be ready knowing that everybody we’re playing is just as good as we are and could be better, if we’re not ready to play. But it’s here. It’ll go by quicker than we all can imagine.”

On if having a veteran team gives Tennessee an edge for the next four games

“Well, again, you’d like to think our older guys...they’ve been through it. They’ve been through a lot of games together and have had different meanings in different ways sometimes. But I do think the older guys understand where we are, what we’re playing for, and I know they have a really healthy respect for our league and the teams we’ve got in front of us. But I just hope that we can play good basketball.”

On how to keep team from looking ahead

“It’s about us getting better. And I know you guys get tired of me saying that, but it’s consistency, getting better, all that mindset. And it’s something that each day you’ve got to talk about it. Because you realize there’s a lot going on in their lives outside of what we do here. And there’s things that some people wouldn’t even realize. They have families, too, and different things. But trying to just keep a focus really on where we are as a team and when we’re here together and make the most of that time and when the lights come on that we’re ready to play.”

On last meeting with Auburn in Knoxville

“Well, I think every time you play Auburn, I mean Bruce is such a terrific coach and does a great job and his schemes are good and teams play hard, aggressive and last year here, that was not a really pretty game for either one of us. I think it was in the forties. But, again, the respect that we have for him and his program, our guys, the older guys especially have been there. They know what to expect.”

On facing Auburn forward Johni Broome

“I don’t know if he’s getting the recognition he deserves. I think he’s one, truly one of the top post players in the country and the guy that can go inside, outside and just does a lot of different things for them. And you look at the years, last year I thought he was a handful for us and we expect that now.”

On Broome's passing abilities

“Well it is. He does pass the ball extremely well for his position. But he (is a) shot blocker. He can do that. But obviously he can get inside. I think he’s poised, he is patient with the ball and you try to throw different defenses at him, he’s going to look around and try to find the right guy and make the right play.”

On Auburn forward Jaylin Williams' development, being listed as 'questionable'

“Really you got to give him and that staff and a lot of credit for his development. Because he’s just continued to get better and better and he, again, can do a lot of different things. And he presents a lot of problems himself. And obviously every time we go into a game like this, we plan for him to play and he’s a difference maker for them and Bruce knows it. We know it. And so we’ve gotta be ready for that.”

On how Tennessee has prepared for Auburn