Everything Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello said before SEC Tournament

May 26, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello celebrates with his team after the championship game between Tennessee and LSU at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. (Photo by Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images)

Tennessee baseball now knows what stands between it and a third SEC Tournament title under head coach Tony Vitello. With the 8-seed Vols set to face 9-seed Alabama on Wednesday morning at 10:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Vitello met with the media to give his thoughts. Here's what he said.

On the pitching plan vs. Alabama

"Just that Marcus (Phillips), (AJ) Russell, (Nate) Sneed, (Tanner) Franklin are all rested. (Dylan) Loy and (Brandon) Arvidson have been our two lefties we’ve leaned on the most. Those guys are, you know, as fresh as you’d think. I mean, Saturday was the last outing for both. Arvs coming off a good outing, and DLoy has been one of our most reliable guys. And then (Brayden) Krenzel showed on Saturday that, well, heck, we basically had to take him out because of pitch count, not because how he’s throwing. So all those guys will be available and we’ll kind of try and throw the kitchen sink at them. In what order? We hadn’t discussed. We haven’t been together. Part of us did one workout, part of us did another, and since then, the Alabama game has ended. So, now that we know who we’re playing, we’ll just kind of powwow together and try and decide what order ideally we’d go in."

On the option of Marcus Phillips coming out of the bullpen

"Just that he’s done it before. He did it last year. Did it in big circumstances. Heck, as far as the regular season goes, he might have gotten the biggest out of the entire year last year, out of the bullpen in Lexington, Kentucky, but odds are he’d be the starter for us. And then, we would just go in that order. But I don’t think with him, or maybe some of our other guys in this tournament, we’re looking to win, that’ll be the pursuit that we’re on. But we’re also not looking to go crazy with pitch counts, in particular with the guys that are on short rest."

On the new format allowing UT to be aggressive with pitchers early

"It could. In our particular circumstance, I don’t know that it will. And, obviously, with it being single-elimination. You've got to just look to the day that’s in front of you. That’s cliche and in other situations, and this one, it’s literal. So, I think it could, but for our team in particular, I don’t see that being really a factor."

On what clicked for freshman Levi Clark late in the year

"Just looks more comfortable. I think in SEC play, (Levi Clark) probably felt as comfortable as always, because he’s super competitive. He’s got real confidence and then he’s always hit his whole life, so he’s been in a bunch of competitive situations already. I think just scouting report stuff, pitcher’s stuff goes up, new circumstances. You know, there was a minor bit of struggle there, but it wasn’t anything drastic. Part of it too is we’ve got other tools available. It’s frustrating you can’t use them all at once, but the quality of his at-bats have been tremendous, even when he’s just drawing a walk or even when he gets out. He’s a pain in the butt for the opposing pitcher."

On the difference in preparing for the NCAA Tournament with differing SEC Tournament results

"I think this tournament, everything affects everything. So, this tournament is one where there’s a bunch of different styles and approaches people take to it. But, like any set of circumstances that are intense, we talked about SEC play with Levi, being here in Hoover, our first time here did not go well. And part of it was our guys were just out of sorts for four or five innings and you gotta get accustomed to it. You've got to kind of know what it looks like. And you don’t have to be the guy that played 10 different times in Hoover, at the Met, but Hunter Ensley has. It helps if you lean on him a little bit. So, this week will affect next week in one way or another and it’s up to you to turn anything really into a positive. But the other thing is, the more experienced you are, the more you would think you would have an advantage. But it’s playoff time and there’s no guarantees. It’s definitely expect chaos time."

On the tournament now being single-elimination

"I think it makes it a lot more intense. I don’t know how it’s going to affect the fan bases or anything else or how the weather will affect it because there’s always lightning or rain delays here. It’s just part of the beast, but I think it’s just going to make everything a little bit more crucial. It’s sudden death right out of the chute and normally for baseball, and it probably is a little better for baseball overall to have double elimination because of the nature of our game. But it’s got a little bit more of a March Madness feel to it. So, I’ve been asked a bunch of different questions about, we talked about Friday and pitching plans and environment, and while this is very familiar to the coaching staff and some of our players, the new format is new, just that. It’s new to everybody. So, it’ll be interesting what kind of reflecting we all do on the tournament as a whole and then, obviously, the group that’s on here will reflect on Tennessee baseball’s time here."

On what he wants to achieve besides winning games

"That’s a good question. I think again, with we’ve talked before with the double-elimination format, like last year, we did not play our best in the first game. We certainly competed, but we did check some boxes. And I don’t know that that’s necessarily a big deal now. I mean, if you had your pick, you’d like to get Tegan Kuhns and Brayden (Krenzel) and a couple other guys that are freshmen some time with their cleats in the dirt in what is called playoff baseball. So, that would probably require a few games, or at the minimum, two games. But for now, how single-elimination has affected us is we kind of just tried to prepare like tomorrow is the only game of the weekend. The only difference at all is, of course, Liam (Doyle), the way we set up the pitching. He’s anxious to pitch here, but for that to work, we’re going to need to win. And so, he’s kind of set aside his routine separate from the rest of the team. But everybody else is put everything we got into tomorrow."

On Marcus Phillips' outing vs. Arkansas compared to Vanderbilt

"I saw a big improvement. Our team was playing better. So, if we’re winning or the defense is playing well behind him, we’re good around the bases. The catching is doing their part. It’s the sum of the parts, you know. So, it lifts him up a little bit, as well, but he made progress. I think he’s now mature enough and tough enough and has real confidence that I don’t know that he had last year. You can do stuff like that and he’ll respond. He’s been working at it and just like you guys saw him progress from maybe a hitter to maybe a pitcher into all the way to being a starting pitcher in the league, there’s still other things that he’s in the middle of a progression with. And yeah, I’m like you guys and some of the other people, I wish it would happen quicker. It’s not an immediate thing, but there’s definitely been improvement. And it’s something, among other things, too, that he’s working on every week to get better at and I think there were signs of that shown as far as improvement goes."

