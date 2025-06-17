GALLERY: Tennessee basketball holds off-season practice

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Tennessee basketball now knows who it will play in the upcoming season at home and on the road in SEC play.
Amari Evans, the Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year during his prep days, has made his way to Knoxville.
Tennessee football has landed inside the top five for an offensive line target.
Tennessee basketball has extended an offer to one of the best players in the 2027 class.
Inside the Vols' push for four-star ATH Legend Bey
Tennessee basketball now knows who it will play in the upcoming season at home and on the road in SEC play.
Amari Evans, the Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year during his prep days, has made his way to Knoxville.
Tennessee football has landed inside the top five for an offensive line target.